Civilian killings in Ukraine’s Bucha ‘deeply disturbing’: India at UNSC

United Nations: India on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged civilian killings in war-hit Ukraine’s Bucha as “deeply disturbing” and called for an independent investigation to punish the perpetrators behind the barbaric crimes.

“The situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement... Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation,” T S Tirumurti, Indian representative at UNSC, said.

India also reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities and urged both the countries – Russia and Ukraine – to come to the negotiation table to resolve all issues of conflict.

While addressing the UNSC, Tirumurti said, “India continues to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation in Ukraine. We've emphasized right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue.’’

The senior Indian diplomat added that India will continue to send humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, including medicines & other essential relief materials in view of the dire humanitarian situation there.

“We stand ready to provide more medical supplies to Ukraine in the coming days,” the Indin diplomat said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for urgent United Nations Security Council reforms to bring the Russian military to justice for the alleged war crimes committed by it in the newly liberated towns and cities of Ukraine.

Zelensky, while addressing the UN Security Council today via a translator, also gave graphic detail about alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukrainian cities, including Bucha.

The Ukrainian leader alleged that the Russian troops "cut out the tongues of civilians", slaughtered and raped mothers in front of their children.’’ Zelensky also told the UN Security Council how the Russian soldiers slit the throats of non-combatants, raped and killed women, and crushed innocent civilians under the tanks "because they didn’t hear what they wanted to."

The Ukrainian President was referring to alleged war crimes committed by the Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha - northwest of the capital Kyiv - which was recently abandoned by Russian forces after Vladimir Putin ordered the military to shift focus back to the Donbas region.

The Ukrainian leader claimed that the atrocities were "just for their pleasure" and that Russian soldiers "cut off limbs" and "slashed throats of civillians" when they refused to take their orders.

Zelensky also urged the United Nations to act and reform its system which gives Security Council permanent member Russia a veto power, saying everything must be done to ensure the international body works effectively.

In a passionate address to the UNS, Zelensky alleged that Moscow wanted to turn Ukraine into ‘silent slaves.’ Zelensky also compared Russia to ISIS during his address to the UN Security Council. He claimed that there was "not a single crime that they (Russian forces) would not commit". The Ukrainian President had paid a visit to Bucha on Monday.

(With Agency Inputs)

