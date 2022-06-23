CLAT 2022 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will soon announce the CLAT result date 2022 on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2022 result is likely to be declared in a few days. The CLAT result 2022 will be checked by the candidate by using valid login credentials including mobile number and password. CLAT answer key was declared few days back on 20th June and now students are awaiting their result which will be announced soon. The expected cut-offs for CLAT 2022 for general category candidates are likely to be around 100-105 for the top 3 NLUs.

CLAT 2022 Result: Here are the steps to download your CLAT Result

- Go to the CLAT official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

- Then, search and click on CLAT 2022 result link which will be activated later on the home page.

- Enter the valid login credentials including mobile number and password on the space provided.

- On successful login, CLAT 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.

- Download the scorecard as a pdf file and take a hard copy of the same for future use.

The result of CLAT 2022 consists of important details such as all candidates’ names, application numbers, marks, category, India rank, and category rank. In case of any discrepancies in the CLAT result 2022, candidates will be provided an opportunity to file a grievance. CLAT 2022 exam was conducted offline on June 19. The CLAT 2022 answer key has been released in online mode on June 20. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise challenges or objections against the answer key till June 21.