Clean Air, Greenery, Freedom To Wear What You Want… Woman’s Post On Quality Of Life In US vs India Triggers Online Debate

What's the real luxury in life? Internet is on fire again with this most asked question as a woman has compared the standard of living in India to the USA.

A woman named Niharikaa Kaur Sodhi recently took to social media to share her reflections on living in India versus the United States, sparking a significant online debate. Through her post on X (formerly known as Twitter), she delved into what she considers the real determinants of quality of life, contrasting her initial perceptions with her experiences in the US.

Initially, Ms. Sodhi believed that conveniences like home delivery of groceries and affordable domestic help were key indicators of a luxurious lifestyle in India. However, her time in the United States led her to reevaluate this view. She pointed out that true quality of life is rooted in more fundamental amenities such as clean air, consistent electricity, accessible water, abundant greenery, and well-maintained roads.

Sharing her experiences, she stated, "Day 11 today in the US and here's a thought I had yesterday evening. It might trigger some of you. But if online text with somebody's opinion triggers you that's a space you should totally work on and protect for your own energy."

Ms. Sodhi elaborated, saying, "I've always felt how luxurious life in India can be with: quick food deliveries, 10-minute grocery delivery, affordable household help. I literally survive on grocery deliveries lol. But REAL quality of life is actually stuff that's super basic. It's clean air, ongoing electricity, availability of water, plenty of greenery, good roads."

She emphasized that if clean air is available, there is no need for quick delivery services as one can comfortably go to the store. Additionally, she highlighted the luxury of central air conditioning, freedom to wear comfortable clothing without harassment, and enjoying nature's beauty as significant contributors to her happiness in the US.

Ms. Sodhi concluded by acknowledging a shift in her understanding of luxury and quality of life. "Perhaps it's my definition of quality of life and luxury that has changed. I don't know if I'll ever attain any of the above. But it's definitely a thought in my head."

Netizens' Reactions

Her post has since garnered significant attention, accumulating more than five lakh views and four thousand likes. Many users resonated with her sentiments, with one commenting, "100 percent agree. It takes courage to voice this opinion. Civic sense is a highly underrated attribute."

Another user shared their perspective, ''Please study why India is most populous country throughout ( if we take density into consideration we are 3 times more populous than china ) . Ppl have very weird concept on quality of life ! Hopefully you will learn !''

One user said, "Though I have tried a lot not to react but couldn't stop myself. if there will be any emergency in your dream country then you will be the one chanting Bharat mata ki jai on an air india flight ,thanks to the people who are not having a so called luxurious life".

The discussion continued with comments highlighting how rural areas in India offer a peaceful environment similar to the US or Melbourne, though lacking in certain urban conveniences.