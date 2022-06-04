The Enforcement Directorate has appealed to the Dubai government through the Ministry of External Affairs to monitor abhishek banerjee's foreign visits. According to ED sources, the letter has given all the information related to the visit of Abhishek and Rujira Banerjee to Dubai. Apart from this, it has been informed that Abhishek Banerjee is to be interrogated in the coal smuggling case. Abhishek Banerjee has gone to Dubai for eye treatment, this information has also been conveyed in the ED letter. The ED has appealed to the Dubai government through the Ministry of External Affairs to monitor Abhishek Banerjee's visit.

From June 3 to June 10, he should not be summoned to investigate for the coal smuggling case. Abhishek Banerjee sent a letter to the ED with this request. In response, the ED banned him from leaving the country. Abhishek Banerjee approached the court seeking a stay on the ED ban. Hearing the case on Thursday, his lawyer said that the date of the eye examination is scheduled for June 3. Abhishek Banerjee has travelled abroad twice even after the coal smuggling case started in November 2020. So what is the reason for this ban now? Abhishek himself wrote a letter to the ED about his problems. So why is the ED behaving this way? Abhishek Banerjee is not an accused in any case.

At that time, the ED's lawyer in the high court said that the Supreme Court had said that the ED can summon Abhishek Banerjee with a notice 24 hours in advance. Now if the ED sends him a notice tomorrow, how will he appear in 24 hours? Then the Supreme Court's order will be disobeyed. When did Abhishek Banerjee have an accident? Who will treat? He didn't say whose appointment was made. Vinay Mishra is involved in corruption of around Rs 730 crore and has fled to Dubai. He is a permanent resident there.

The judge then said, "When you (ED) know that Vinay Mishra is in Dubai, what steps have you taken to arrest him?" The ED's lawyer said a red corner notice had been issued against him. Abhishek Banerjee may go to Dubai and meet Vinay Mishra. There are fears that Abhishek Banerjee may flee to Dubai. Abhishek has visited multiple times with Vinay Mishra. What is the problem that he is not being treated in India? Abhishek Banerjee is hiding medical information. We may also question Abhishek Banerjee's wife. If she also goes to Dubai, how will we question her? She (Rujira Banerjee) has no illness.

On May 26, Abhishek Banerjee came to know that his appointment in Dubai was scheduled for June 3. He booked a flight ticket for June 1. The return ticket has been issued from Dubai on June 10. On May 31, he wrote a letter to the ED. Dubai is not famous for medical treatment. So the logic of Abhishek Banerjee going abroad for this treatment is not correct. The Calcutta High Court then ordered that Abhishek Banerjee will inform the ED about the flight ticket, dubai hospital address, phone number and address of the place where he will be staying in Dubai.

Abhishek and Rujira Banerjee are not named in the FIR. They've been questioned before. Abhishek Banerjee has made several appearances at the ED's Delhi office. No fresh summons have been issued in his name. They also submitted the necessary documents. So it can't be said that they are not helping in the investigation. Supreme Court did not regulate the movement of Abhishek and Rujira Banerjee. Since the hospital has said that one can go with Abhishek Banerjee, there is no bar for Rujira Banerjee to go. Abhishek Banerjee is an MP. He has travelled abroad several times since the start of the case. So the fear that he will run away to Dubai or anywhere else from Dubai is unfounded.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee submitted documents related to the visit to the Enforcement Directorate's office following the high court's order before leaving for Dubai. According to ED sources, abhishek banerjee sent information regarding air tickets, dubai hospital address, phone number to the kolkata and delhi offices.