Uttarakhand

Cloudburst kills one in Uttarakhand

The flash floods that followed the cloudburst have inundated three villages of Chamoli and a few in Almora district, police said.

Representational Image

Gopeshwar: One person was killed in a cloudburst in Chamoli as heavy rains lashed the district and neighbouring Almora in Uttarakhand on Sunday evening.

Badar Singh was grazing his cattle in the forests in the Lambagad area of Chamoli district when he was hit by a cloudburst, SHO, Gairsain police station, Ravindra Singh Negi said.

He died on the spot while the cattle he was grazing was lost, the SHO said, adding that a search was on to trace it.

The flash floods that followed the cloudburst have inundated three villages of Chamoli and a few in Almora district, Negi said.

Tags:
UttarakhandCloudburstFlash floods
