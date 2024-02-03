trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717335
CM Nitish Kumar Allocates Portfolios; Retains Home Department

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha has been allocated the Agriculture Department.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Nitish Kumar on Saturday allocated the portfolios to his cabinet ministers nearly a week after taking oath for the 9th time as Bihar Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar has retained the Home Department. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has been assigned the portfolios of Finance, Health, and Sports, while Deputy CM Vijay Sinha will oversee the Agriculture Department. 

This comes days after Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. and returned to the NDA and formed a new government in the state. On January 28, Nitish Kumar, along with eight ministers--three each from the BJP and the JD-U, one from HAM, and one independent--took oath.

