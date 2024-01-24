CM Yogi Reaches Ground Zero As Devotees Flock To Ayodhya, Assures Comfortable 'Darshan' Of Ram Lalla

Ayodhya: Ayodhya witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees on the inaugural day of the public opening of the grand Ram Temple on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached ground zero himself and personally took charge of ensuring the safety and comfort of the devotees congregating to have darshan and offer prayers.

CM Yogi Assures Devotees A Seamless Experience

CM Yogi, after conducting an aerial survey and meeting with district officials, urged devotees to exercise patience and cooperate with authorities for a smooth darshan. He emphasized the government's commitment to facilitating the divine experience for every devotee.

Devotees Brave Cold For Glimpse Of Ram Lalla

As the temple opened its doors, a sea of devotees flooded Ayodhya's streets, braving the cold to witness the divine spectacle. The overwhelming crowd prompted the deployment of ATS and RAF commandos to manage the situation inside the temple premises.

Police Vigilance Ensures Devotee Safety

With CM Yogi's directives, the administration and police were well-prepared for the safety and convenience of devotees. The number of visitors surged throughout the day, prompting continuous monitoring and arrangements to maintain order and security.

CM Yogi Takes Hands-On Approach In Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi, personally involved in overseeing the situation, directed officials to ensure foolproof security. He conducted an aerial survey, emphasizing the safety of every devotee and making arrangements for easy darshan.

High Alert Amidst The Celebrations

Ayodhya remained on high alert, with police teams at key points ensuring the safety of devotees. Stringent checks were implemented at inter-district borders, hotels, and transportation hubs to prevent any untoward incidents.

Ayodhya Witnesses Historic 'Pran Pratishtha' Rituals

The city experienced a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals, symbolizing the idol's consecration. The ceremony, attended by dignitaries like RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel, resonated with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram.'

PM Modi: Ram Temple Signifies National Consciousness

Prime Minister Modi, in his address, portrayed the temple as a symbol of national consciousness. The unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol was described not just as a moment of triumph but also humility, marking a significant milestone in India's cultural and spiritual landscape.