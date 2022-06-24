NewsIndia
COAL INDIA LIMITED RECRUITMENT 2022

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 1000 posts at coalindia.in, check eligibility, direct link and more here

Coal India Limited is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 1050 Management Trainee posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at coalindia.in till July 22.

  • The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1050 posts in Coal India Limited
  • The registration has begun on June 23 and will end on July 22, 2022

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited has released applications for the recruitment of Management Trainee posts in the organisation. Interested candidates with eligible scores in the GATE 2022 examination can apply for the posts. The registration has begun on June 23 and will end on July 22, 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1050 posts in the organisation. Scroll down for eligibility, selection process and other details

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Mining: 699 Posts

Civil: 160 Posts

Electronics and Telecommunication: 124 Posts

System and EDP: 67 Posts

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Mining, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

System and EDP: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.

Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Click Here For Detailed Notification 

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The Upper Age Limit is 30 Years as on 31-May-2022 for General (UR) & EWS category candidates. Candidates can know about the relaxation provided in the age limit to reserved catogories throughtg the detailed notification above.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS: Rs 1180/-
 SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Visit the official website of CIL www.coalindia.in
  • On the homepage click on "Jobs at Coal India" under "Career with CIL" tab 
  • Click on the link "Recruitment of Management Trainee on the basis of GATE-2022 Score" 

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Direct Link To Apply

  • In the newly opened tab click on "ONLINE LOGIN PORTAL for filling Application Form" link available
  • Register yourself by filling in the required details then login the registration number and password
  • Entre the required credentials and upload the documents and submit the application form
  • Make the fee payment and download your application form for future references

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirements, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for the further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.

