Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 1000 posts at coalindia.in, check eligibility, direct link and more here
Coal India Limited is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 1050 Management Trainee posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at coalindia.in till July 22.
- The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1050 posts in Coal India Limited
- The registration has begun on June 23 and will end on July 22, 2022
Trending Photos
Coal India Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited has released applications for the recruitment of Management Trainee posts in the organisation. Interested candidates with eligible scores in the GATE 2022 examination can apply for the posts. The registration has begun on June 23 and will end on July 22, 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1050 posts in the organisation. Scroll down for eligibility, selection process and other details
Coal India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Mining: 699 Posts
Civil: 160 Posts
Electronics and Telecommunication: 124 Posts
System and EDP: 67 Posts
Coal India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Mining, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
System and EDP: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.
Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Click Here For Detailed Notification
Coal India Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The Upper Age Limit is 30 Years as on 31-May-2022 for General (UR) & EWS category candidates. Candidates can know about the relaxation provided in the age limit to reserved catogories throughtg the detailed notification above.
Coal India Recruitment 2022: Application Fees
GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS: Rs 1180/-
SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.
Coal India Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
- Visit the official website of CIL www.coalindia.in
- On the homepage click on "Jobs at Coal India" under "Career with CIL" tab
- Click on the link "Recruitment of Management Trainee on the basis of GATE-2022 Score"
Coal India Recruitment 2022: Direct Link To Apply
- In the newly opened tab click on "ONLINE LOGIN PORTAL for filling Application Form" link available
- Register yourself by filling in the required details then login the registration number and password
- Entre the required credentials and upload the documents and submit the application form
- Make the fee payment and download your application form for future references
Coal India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirements, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for the further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.
More Stories