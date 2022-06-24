Coal India Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited has released applications for the recruitment of Management Trainee posts in the organisation. Interested candidates with eligible scores in the GATE 2022 examination can apply for the posts. The registration has begun on June 23 and will end on July 22, 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1050 posts in the organisation. Scroll down for eligibility, selection process and other details

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Mining: 699 Posts

Civil: 160 Posts

Electronics and Telecommunication: 124 Posts

System and EDP: 67 Posts

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Mining, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

System and EDP: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.

Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Click Here For Detailed Notification

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The Upper Age Limit is 30 Years as on 31-May-2022 for General (UR) & EWS category candidates. Candidates can know about the relaxation provided in the age limit to reserved catogories throughtg the detailed notification above.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS: Rs 1180/-

SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of CIL www.coalindia.in

On the homepage click on "Jobs at Coal India" under "Career with CIL" tab

Click on the link "Recruitment of Management Trainee on the basis of GATE-2022 Score"

In the newly opened tab click on "ONLINE LOGIN PORTAL for filling Application Form" link available

Register yourself by filling in the required details then login the registration number and password

Entre the required credentials and upload the documents and submit the application form

Make the fee payment and download your application form for future references

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirements, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for the further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.

