Coast Guard's maritime operations to rescue fishermen in Arabian Sea enters second day

Maritime search and rescue operations conducted by the Coast Guard Region (West) for the distressed fishermen stranded in East Central Arabian Sea due prevailing rough weather conditions entered its second day on Thursday.

Coast Guard ship 'Samudra Prahari' and 'Samar' carrying as many as 216 rescued fishermen on board continued to be about 400 km west off the Karnataka Coast in search of the fishing vessels abandoned by the fishermen. Both the vessels are in the process of disembarking the concerned fishermen on their respective boats as the weather has improved in the area.

This would enable the fishermen to continue earning their livelihood while also rescuing other adrift boats which could become dangerous for navigation if left at sea.

When the last report came in, both Coast Guard ships had located two abandoned fishing boats in coordination with Coast Guard Dornier namely Divine Arc and Azarel and disembarked 24 rescued crew on board their boats.

The aerial search for other drifting boats is also being undertaken by Coast Guard Dornier

The third Coast Guard ship Savitribai Phule with 34 rescued fishermen on board had arrived at Goa and handed over the fishermen to the Department of Fisheries in early on Thursday morning. Another batch of 14 rescued fishermen is approaching Kandla port and would be handed over to the Fisheries Authorities through the local Coast Guard Station.