Violence Erupts In UP’s Bahraich As Man Killed Amid Durga Idol Immersion, 30 Detained

A 22-year-old man succumbed to gunshot wound on Sunday during a communal face-off in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. The clash broke out over music being blasted out from loudspeakers while goddess Durga procession was passing through Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village. Around six more individuals were injured during incidents of stone pelting and gunfire. Police have booked a man and detained over 30 people in connection with inciting the violence.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla, announced that 25 to 30 individuals have been detained as authorities work to restore order in the affected areas. She mentioned that a significant number of police officers have been deployed to manage the situation. She added that a case has been filed against a man named Salman, from whose house—also a shop—gunshots were fired.

What Happened In UP's Bahraich

A clash that began over a music dispute escalated dramatically following the gunshot death of Ram Gopal Mishra. The incident triggered anger among local villagers, leading to widespread vandalism as they damaged vehicles and set them on fire in the Maharajganj market.

Ram Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, was shot while walking with the group. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, according to a family member, reported PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence, vowing that those responsible would face strict action. Following the communal tensions in the area, similar processions in Fakharpur town and other locations were cancelled. However, CM Adityanath said, "Idol immersion must continue.” He instructed authorities to ensure that idol immersions continue as planned, coordinating with religious organizations to ensure timely completion.