Jharkhand extends Covid-19 curbs till January 31, check list of restrictions here

New Delhi: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Saturday (January 15, 2022) announced that the present coronavirus-related restrictions are being extended in the state till January 31.

According to the announcement, the existing COVID-19 restrictions which are in place in the state since January 3 will continue further.

Jharkhand Government extends present COVID 19 related restrictions in the state till January 31. — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Here's complete list of restrictions:

- All educational institutions will remain closed but official work will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

- Parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, places of tourist interest and stadiums shall remain closed till January 31.

- A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals.

- Cinema halls, restaurants, bars and shopping malls shall remain open till 8 PM with 50 per cent capacity.

- Markets will be shut down at 8 pm. Chemist shops, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open.

- Government and private offices shall function with 50 per cent attendance.

- Religious places will remain open.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand reported 3,258 new cases, 3,351 recoveries and 7 deaths on Saturday. The state also reported 14 new cases of the Omicron variant.

"14 cases of Omicron variant found in Jharkhand today. 87 samples had been sent to Bhubaneswar for genome sequencing. Out of 87, 14 are confirmed cases of Omicron and 1 Delta variant detected," said Arun Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary.

14 cases of Omicron variant found in #Jharkhand today. 87 samples had been sent to Bhubaneswar for genome sequencing. Out of 87, 14 are confirmed cases of Omicron and 1 Delta variant detected: Arun Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

(With agency inputs)

Live TV