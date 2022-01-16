हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Jharkhand extends Covid-19 curbs till January 31, check list of restrictions here

Jharkhand reported 3,258 new cases, 3,351 recoveries and 7 deaths on Saturday. The state also reported 14 new cases of the Omicron variant. 

Jharkhand extends COVID-19 curbs till January 31, check list of restrictions here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Saturday (January 15, 2022) announced that the present coronavirus-related restrictions are being extended in the state till January 31.

According to the announcement, the existing COVID-19 restrictions which are in place in the state since January 3 will continue further. 

Here's complete list of restrictions: 

- All educational institutions will remain closed but official work will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

- Parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, places of tourist interest and stadiums shall remain closed till January 31. 

- A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals.

- Cinema halls, restaurants, bars and shopping malls shall remain open till 8 PM with 50 per cent capacity.

- Markets will be shut down at 8 pm. Chemist shops, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open. 

- Government and private offices shall function with 50 per cent attendance. 

- Religious places will remain open.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand reported 3,258 new cases, 3,351 recoveries and 7 deaths on Saturday. The state also reported 14 new cases of the Omicron variant. 

"14 cases of Omicron variant found in Jharkhand today. 87 samples had been sent to Bhubaneswar for genome sequencing. Out of 87, 14 are confirmed cases of Omicron and 1 Delta variant detected," said Arun Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 restrictionsJharkhandCOVID-19 protocols
Next
Story

Meet Hifza Khan, kid reporter from Kashmir whose video on bad roads went viral

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Army Chief MM Naravane's big statement, 400 terrorists trying to infiltrate in Pakistan