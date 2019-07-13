close

Congress

Congress appoints Balasaheb Thorat as new party president of Maharashtra unit

The post was vacant after the resignation of Ashok Chavan. The organisational changes were made in view of the upcoming assembly poll.

Facebook/ Balasaheb Thorat

The Congress on Saturday appointed senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat as the new president of the Maharashtra unit of the party. The post was vacant after the resignation of Ashok Chavan. The organisational changes were made in view of the upcoming assembly poll.

The party also appointed five working presidents-- Nitin Raut, Baswaraj M Patil, Vishwajeet Kadam, Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur and Muzaffer Hussain. KC Padavi has been appointed as the leader of the legislative party.

The party releases said that "Congress President has approved the proposal" but didn't mention the name of Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi has resigned owning responsibility for the party`s defeat in the Lok Sabha election 2019. 

