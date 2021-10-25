Priyanka Gandhi's another BIG announcement ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, promises free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh

New Delhi: Days after announcing that Congress will give 40 per cent of tickets to women in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (October 25, 2021) made another poll promise. The Congress general secretary said that the free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the people of the state if her party is voted to power.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the Corona period and now during the spread of the fever. For ensuring good and cheap treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to Rs 10 lakh for treatment of any disease.".

The announcement, notably, came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Siddharthnagar. https://t.co/LDnCxX9Flb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka had flagged off her party's "Pratigya Yatras" from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district with seven promises, including loan waiver for farmers and jobs to 20 lakh people if voted to power. Among the other promises made by the party are the purchase of wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane.

The party has also promised to halve the electricity bill of all and a sum of Rs 25,000 to families who faced a financial crunch amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Besides, Congress has decided to give smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and e-scooters to graduate girls if voted to power.

दूर करेंगे कोरोना की आर्थिक मार

परिवार को देंगे 25 हज़ार 20 लाख को सरकारी रोजगार — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 23, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled for early next year.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV