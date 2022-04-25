New Delhi: The Congress disciplinary committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (April 25) morning at the Party's New Delhi war room where the course of actions against former Union Minister KV Thomas and former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar can be taken discussed.

The development comes after Congress disciplinary committee on April 11 had served show-cause notices to Jakhar after complaints of his remarks "against party line" and Thomas for attending a seminar organised by CPI(M) in Kerala’s Kannur.

According to disciplinary committee secretary Tariq Anwar, KV Thomas replied to the show cause notice, however, Sunil Jhakar has not submitted his reply so far.

Anwar had stated that the committee has the power to take any action against the two veteran leaders, including suspension or expulsion from the party.

It is pertinent to note that, Jakhar was served notice for his remarks against the party line and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. He was also accused of using objectionable words toward the Dalit community.

The party had also served notice to former Union Minister KV Thomas for attending a seminar organised by CPI(M) in Kerala’s Kannur on April 9 despite instructions from the party high command to not take part in the event

