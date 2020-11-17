Congress, Gupkar Gang want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (November 17, 2020) flayed the Congress and the Gupkar 'Gang' and said that they want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil.

"Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere," said Shah.

Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

He added that the Gupkar Gang is going global and they want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," tweeted Shah.

The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

He stated that the Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India and that the Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against the national interest.

"Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," said Shah.

Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

The recently formed People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is headed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and consists of parties like National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, CPI-M, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and Awami National Conference.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has also announced to have a seat-sharing arrangement with the PAGD for the forthcoming elections to the District Development Council (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Live TV