NAVSARI: Addressing a fervent crowd in Navsari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Congress party, accusing it of lacking any substantial agenda beyond vilifying him. PM Modi asserted, "You have seen how people of Congress abuse caste of Modi. They forget that the more they abuse, the resolve for 400 seats will become stronger." He emphasized, "Congress has no agenda for the future of the country except abusing Modi."

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "You have seen how people of Congress abuse caste of Modi. They forget that the more they abuse, the resolve for 400 seats will become stronger. Yeh jitna keechad fekenge, 370 kamal utni hi shaan se khilege...Congress has no agenda for the future… pic.twitter.com/OWbmqJMi8i — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

PM Modi's Vision For Development

Reflecting on his vision for Gujarat, PM Modi delineated his comprehensive approach encapsulated in the '5 F' strategy - Farm to fibre, Fibre to factory, Factory to fashion, Fashion to foreign. He elaborated, "My goal was to have a supply & value chain for the textile sector," highlighting his commitment to fostering holistic growth and development.

#WATCH | Navsari: PM Modi says, "When I was in Gujarat, I used to talk about the 5 F. It means Farm, Farm to fibre, Fibre to factory, Factory to fashion, Fashion to foreign. This means that farmers will grow cotton which will go to factories and the fabrics made in factories… pic.twitter.com/v4JAfL3FD4 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

Mega Roadshow In Navsari

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gujarat culminated in a grand roadshow in Navsari, where he was warmly received by enthusiastic locals. Thousands of residents, spanning different age groups, thronged the streets to extend a hearty welcome to the Prime Minister. Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Navsari MP CR Patil, PM Modi waved at the jubilant crowd, acknowledging their support and enthusiasm.

Inauguration of Various Projects

During his visit, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of several crucial projects in Navsari, encompassing vital sectors such as road infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and tourism. These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to holistic development and improving the lives of citizens.

PM Modi's Busy Itinerary

Prior to the Navsari roadshow, PM Modi engaged in various activities, including participation in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad and visiting the Valinath Mahadev Temple in Mahesana. He also inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,500 crore in Mahesana.

PM MITRA Park

As part of his agenda, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the country's first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park in Navsari. This initiative aims to bolster the textiles sector, attract investment, stimulate innovation, and generate employment opportunities, furthering the government's vision of a self-reliant India.