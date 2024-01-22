Congress Hits Back At BJP After Party Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of ‘Loosing Cool’ Over Jai Shri Ram Chants In Assam

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘fuming’ at chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and slogans supporting Prime Minister Modi during the Assam leg of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and called the Wayanad MP ‘entitled dynast’. BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X and said that Rahul Gandhi ‘arrogantly’ confronted the crowd.

“Some people chanted Jai Shri Ram & Modi Modi during his yatra, so Rahul Gandhi arrogantly confronts them. Security personnel stopped him. Mohabbat ki dukaan or Ahankaar ki Dukaan. Shameful & atrocious behaviour by the entitled dynast! He even made kissing actions to the crowd !!” he said on Monday.

A video of Rahul Gandhi showed him apparently ‘losing’ his temper over chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and slogans supporting Prime Minister Modi during the Assam leg of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The incident happened when the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ was on its fourth day in the northeastern state.

Sharing the video, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell, Amit Malviya, said, “Rahul Gandhi lost his cool after Jai Shri Ram and Modi Modi slogans were raised in his presence.”

He wrote on X, “If this is how rattled he is, how will he face the people of this country in the days ahead, after the anti-Hindu Congress rejected the invite to be part of the Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya?”

Congress leaders defend Rahul Gandhi, hit out at BJP

In a reply to Malviya, Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate said that his party leader “didn’t lose his cool” but went to meet the people who were sloganeering.

She said, “You dimwit. Rahul Gandhi didn’t lose his cool. But went to meet the people who were sloganeering – and the moment he went amidst them they ran away What he did takes courage. Something that you and your master won’t ever understand. Now shut up and sit down.”

You dimwit. Rahul Gandhi didn’t lose his cool. But went to meet the people who were sloganeering — and the moment he went amidst them they ran away



What he did takes courage. Something that you and your master won’t ever understand. Now shut up and sit down https://t.co/XtTp3IBKau January 21, 2024

Another Congress leader, Anand Sharma, criticised the BJP government in Assam and said that Chief Minister Sarma should respect the law and the Constitution.

He said while speaking to ANI on Sunday, “No matter how much we condemn this, it is still less. In democracy, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have the right to take out a yatra and speak. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma should respect law and constitution. Congress is not scared of such threats and it won’t have any effect on yatra. But, Congress won’t tolerate it, this is not acceptable in democracy.”