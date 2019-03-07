Congress leader BK Hariprasad alleges Pulwama attack a 'match-fixing' between PM Modi and Pakistan, stokes row

In a statement stoking massive controversy, Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Thursday alleged that the Pulwama terror attack took place because of a 'match-fixing' between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan.

On February 14, 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide attack by a terrorist in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters, Hariprasad asked that Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad should clarify whether there is any match-fixing between Pakistan and PM Modi.

He further alleged that without their knowledge the Pulwama attack would not have taken place.

"Ravi Shankar Prasad should clarify whether there is any match-fixing between Pakistan and PM Narendra Modi. Or else without their knowledge, the Pulwama attack would not have taken place," said Hariprasad.

Stretching his allegations further, the Congress leader said that the chain of events that took place after the Pulwama attack indicates that PM Modi had a match-fixing with the people of Pakistan.

"If you look at the chain of events that have taken place after Pulwama, it looks like PM Modi had a match-fixing with the Pakistan people," he added.

He also alleged that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has openly admitted that the attack is a total failure of intelligence in Pulwama.

"The Governor of Jammu and Kashmir has openly admitted that this is a total failure of intelligence in Pulwama," he added further.

Reacting to his comment, Congress National Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the statement of Hariprasad doesn't reflect the stand of the party. She further added that as he is not a spokesperson of the party no action will be taken against him.

This is not the first controversial statement of the Congress leader.

Earlier in January, he had made a controversial 'swine flu' dig at BJP president Amit Shah. Hariprasad had mocked Shah's health, saying he contracted swine flu since his party made an alleged bid to destabilise the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka.