Congress leaders gather at Sonia Gandhi's house, strategise for upcoming Winter Session of Parliament

New Delhi: A Congress Parliament Strategy Group meeting was held at the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi this evening (November 25), ahead of the commencement of the Parliament session.

AK Antony, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, K Suresh, Ravneet Bittu, Jairam Ramesh were among party leaders who reached Sonia Gandhi's residence.The party is likely to have disussed several issues including price rise in the winter session.The government's agenda for the winter session includes 26 new bills including a legislation on cryptocurrency and another to repeal three farm laws.

The winter session of the Parliament begins on November 29. The Congress odecided it will press for repealing the three farm laws on the very first day of the Winter Session besides seeking Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of those who died of COVID-19.

Congress leader Anand Sharma, after the meeting, told mediapersons, "Congress is the principal opposition party. We'll try to do our duty in all sincerity so that opposition parties speak together on these matter." He added, "There are important issues, including the farmers' demand, the MSP, the resignation of the Minister whose son was involved in the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, price rise. All these issues will be raised."

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge called for the Opposition to unite. "We will call up leaders of various parties as part of our efforts to bring Opposition parties together on these issues in the Parliament," Kharge said.

Talking about the winter session of the Parliament, Karge, echoing Anand Sharma, said, "On the first day of winter session of Parliament on November 29, Congress will raise the farmers' issues including MSP and removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra from the Cabinet over his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident." Among other issues that the Congress plans to raise are inflation, prices of petrol and diesel, Chinese aggression and issue related to Jammu & Kashmir.

