Rajiv Tyagi

Congress national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies of cardiac arrest hours after live TV debate

Congress national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died on Wednesday (August 12, 2020) evening reportedly of cardiac arrest. 

Congress national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies of cardiac arrest hours after live TV debate
Photo: Twitter/@priyankagandhi

New Delhi: Congress national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died on Wednesday (August 12, 2020) evening reportedly of cardiac arrest. 

Tyagi was seen in a live TV debate hours before his death.

Congress paid tribute to Tyagi saying, "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief."

Many Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor mourned Tyagi's death.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress has lost its "Babbar Sher" today."

Priyanka said, "The untimely death of Shri Rajiv Tyagi, spokesperson of Indian National Congress is a personal sorrow for me."

Shashi Tharoor wrote, "Deeply shocked. He had been in touch just recently & was doing a terrific job speaking for inclusive & progressive politics. A real loss for Indian National Congress. Mourning Rajiv Tyagi. Om Shanti."

Congress' Sachin Pilot also paid condolences and said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi ji. May his soul find eternal peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be missed."

As per reports, Tyagi died in Ghaziabad.

Rajiv Tyagi
Travel time from Jammu to Delhi will now be reduced to just 6 hours: Dr Jitendra Singh
