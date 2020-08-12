Congress national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies of cardiac arrest hours after live TV debate

New Delhi: Congress national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died on Wednesday (August 12, 2020) evening reportedly of cardiac arrest.

Tyagi was seen in a live TV debate hours before his death.

Congress paid tribute to Tyagi saying, "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief."

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020

Many Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor mourned Tyagi's death.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress has lost its "Babbar Sher" today."

कॉंग्रेस ने आज अपना एक बब्बर शेर खो दिया। राजीव त्यागी के कॉंग्रेस प्रेम व संघर्ष की प्रेरणा हमेशा याद रहेंगे। उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि व परिवार को संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/9C0SNuFFYK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 12, 2020

Priyanka said, "The untimely death of Shri Rajiv Tyagi, spokesperson of Indian National Congress is a personal sorrow for me."

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता श्री राजीव त्यागी जी की असामयिक मृत्यु मेरे लिए एक व्यक्तिगत दुःख है। हम सबके लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति है। राजीव जी विचारधारा समर्पित योद्धा थे। समस्त यूपी कांग्रेस की ओर से परिजनों को हृदय से संवेदना। ईश्वर उनके परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/GpdsAeKwxo — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 12, 2020

Shashi Tharoor wrote, "Deeply shocked. He had been in touch just recently & was doing a terrific job speaking for inclusive & progressive politics. A real loss for Indian National Congress. Mourning Rajiv Tyagi. Om Shanti."

Deeply shocked. He had been in touch just recently & was doing a terrific job speaking for inclusive & progressive politics. A real loss for @incIndia. Mourning #RajivTyagi @RTforINDIA. Om Shanti. https://t.co/fcRe2b4xt8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2020

Congress' Sachin Pilot also paid condolences and said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi ji. May his soul find eternal peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be missed."

As per reports, Tyagi died in Ghaziabad.