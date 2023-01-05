Congress prolonged Ayodhya issue; Ram Temple to be ready by January 1 next year: Amit Shah in Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today accused the previous Congress government of prolonging the Ram Temple issue and said that the Modi government started the temple work on the same day when the court verdict was delivered. He said that the Ram Temple will be ready by January next year.

"You tell me, should Ram Temple be built in Ayodhya or not? Since Babar destroyed it and since India got independence, Congress allowed the the issued to remain pending in the court. When Modi ji came, one day the Supreme Court's decision came and Modi ji started the construction of the temple after completing the Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Mandir on the same day. Ram temple will be ready in Ayodhya on January 1, 2024," said Amit Shah while addressing a crowd in Tripura.

Amit Shah asserted that the BJP-led government in Tripura has wiped out terrorism and brought all-around development to the northeastern state. Addressing a public rally in Dharmanagar, Shah also said the immense love and faith shown by people towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicate that BJP will again form government in Tripura.

"We have brought an end to terrorism through peace talks with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura), and resettled internally displaced Brus in the state," he said.

The Tripura, which was once known for drug trafficking, violence and massive anti-national activities, is now known for development, excellent infrastructure, achievements in sports, rising investments and organic farming activities," Shah said.

The home minister is in Tripura to flag off two BJP rath yatras aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. A total of 100 rallies and roadshows will be organised across the state as part of the yatra, which will conclude on January 12. (With agency inputs)