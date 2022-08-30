New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday (August 30, 2022) questioned the timing of Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter to its chief Sonia Gandhi attacking the party leadership and asked why this "divine knowledge" did not dawn upon him before 2021 "when his seat and bungalow were safe".

Asked about Azad's attacks on the Congress leadership while severing five-decade-long ties with the party last week, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, "The divine knowledge which was attained today, why was that not attained before 2021? Because before 2021 your seat was secure and your bungalow was safe."

"When there was a crisis on the seat and the bungalow, divine knowledge dawned on you and now you are writing big letters," he added.

Earlier on Monday, in a fresh attack on the Congress, former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the "ailing" party needs medicines which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors.

Days after quitting the party, he claimed its foundation has turned very weak and the organisation can fall anytime but the Congress leadership doesn't have the time to set things right.

"I can only give my best wishes to the Congress, but it needs medicines more than my wishes. And, these medicines are being provided by compounders instead of doctors and there is a need for specialists," Azad said.

"The leadership has no time for setting things right in the party. The Congress is providing such leaders in states and promoting those who are making people quit rather than uniting them with the party," he alleged.

"There are people who do clerical work in the Congress and do plants against leaders," he said while attacking those who have attacked him in the organisation.

"I have been forced to leave my home as we were not heard within," he added.

