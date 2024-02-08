Congress Releases 'Black Paper' Against Modi Govt; PM Modi Terms It 'Nazar Ka Kala Teeka'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today released a 'Black Paper' agains the policies of Narendra Modi government in a bid to counter the proposed 'White Paper' on the UPA's economic mismanagement by the Centre. However, PM Modi termed the 'Black Paper' as a 'najar ka kala teeka' for the NDA government and thanked Kharge in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi was speaking about farewell of retiring Rajya Sabha members.

Releasing the 'Black Paper' Kharge said, "Today we are bringing out a 'Black Paper' against the government. Whenever PM Modi presents his views in Parliament, he hides his failures. At the same time, when we speak about the failures of the government, it is not given importance. Therefore, we want to bring out a Black Paper and tell the public about the failures of the government."

"The biggest issue in the country is unemployment, but Modi government never talks about it. They always compare 10 years, but never tell about the achievements of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji. Even in a state where there is no BJP government, the central government does not even give MNREGA money, then later says that the money was released but it was not spent," said Kharge.

Kharge also slammed the Modi government over rising prices. "Inflation has increased a lot in the country, but instead of reducing it, PM Modi keeps comparing it with Congress. If Modi government wants, it can control inflation on daily essential items including pulses, oil. But PM Modi imports things from outside to benefit his friends."

