trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682556
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN ELECTION 2023

Congress Releases Fourth List Of Candidates For Rajasthan Election, Gaurav Vallabh To Contest From Udaipur

The party has fielded its national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh from the Udaipur seat.

Last Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 08:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Congress Releases Fourth List Of Candidates For Rajasthan Election, Gaurav Vallabh To Contest From Udaipur

The Congress party today released its fourth list of candidates having 56 names for the Rajasthan assembly elections. The party has fielded its national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh from the Udaipur seat. This list brings the total number of nominees declared by the party to 151.

This is developing story.

The Congress has released its third list of 19 candidates on on Friday. The list includes 13 sitting MLAs. The Congress had fielded Shobha Rani Kushwah from the Dholpur seat. Kushwah was previously expelled from the BJP for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections in June last year. Earlier, on October 22 the Congress had released its second list of 43 candidates, naming state ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, and Govind Ram Meghwal.

The ruling party has fielded Govind Ram Meghwal from Khajuwala, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from Civil Lines and Parsadi Lal Meena from Lolsot. The Congress had on October 21, released its first list of 33 candidates.

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. The polls for the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?