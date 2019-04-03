हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Odisha

Congress releases list of nine candidates for Odisha Assembly election

The party has fielded Manas Das Patnaik from the Balasore seat.

The Congress late on Tuesday night released a list of nine candidates for the Odisha Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held in four phases. 

The party has fielded Manas Das Patnaik from the Balasore seat, Smruti Rekha Pahi from the Dharmasala seat, Santosh Kumar Nanda from the Jajpur seat, Trinath Behra from the Hindol (SC) seat, and Bhabani Sankar Mohapatra from the Kamakhyanagar seat.

Bobby Mohanty from the Baramba seat, Arindam Sarkel from the Paradeep seat, Yudhister Samantary from the Pipili seat, and Prithvi Ballabh Patnaik from the Begunia seat will also contest for the Assembly election.

The assembly election will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

