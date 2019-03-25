Congress releases names of 4 candidates for Odisha Assembly poll

New Delhi: After releasing its 10th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll 2019, the Congress on Monday also announced the names of four candidates for assembly poll in Odisha.

Biren Senapati has replaced Muktikant Biswal from the Rourkela constituency, Shambunath Panigrahi replaced Ram Krishna Panda from the Hinjili assembly seat. Two other leaders - Ramesh Purohit and Shyamghan Pradhan - have been fielded from Patnagarh and G. Udayagiri constituencies respectively.

Here is the full list. Take a look.

Congress party releases list of 4 candidates for the elections to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/5AfJEmOlg6 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of candidates for nine Assembly seats in Odisha.

Odisha will have Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously in four phases - April 11, 18, 23 and 29.The counting of votes will be held on May 23.