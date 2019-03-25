हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2019 Odisha Assembly poll

Congress releases names of 4 candidates for Odisha Assembly poll

Odisha assembly poll: Biren Senapati has replaced Muktikant Biswal from the Rourkela constituency, Shambunath Panigrahi replaced Ram Krishna Panda from the Hinjili assembly seat. 

Congress releases names of 4 candidates for Odisha Assembly poll

New Delhi: After releasing its 10th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll 2019, the Congress on Monday also announced the names of four candidates for assembly poll in Odisha. 

Biren Senapati has replaced Muktikant Biswal from the Rourkela constituency, Shambunath Panigrahi replaced Ram Krishna Panda from the Hinjili assembly seat. Two other leaders - Ramesh Purohit and Shyamghan Pradhan - have been fielded from Patnagarh and G. Udayagiri constituencies respectively.

Here is the full list. Take a look. 

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of candidates for nine Assembly seats in Odisha.

Odisha will have Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously in four phases - April 11, 18, 23 and 29.The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Tags:
2019 Odisha Assembly pollOdisha Assembly Election
Next
Story

Rafale fighters will ensure Pakistan comes nowhere near the LoC or International Border: IAF

Must Watch

PT12M56S

Arun Jaitley slams Congress' minimum income scheme, calls it "bluff announcement"