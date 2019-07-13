Congress responsible for mob lynching incidents, says Jamat-e-Ulema Hind chief

LUCKNOW: Jamat-e-Ulema Hind, a leading Islamic seminary, has said that the Congress party is mainly responsible for the rising incidents of mob lynching in the country and not the ruling BJP and its parent body RSS.

These remarks have been made by the national president of Jamat-e-Ulema-Hind, Moulana Suhaib Qasmi during a press conference in Guwahati on Friday.

Qasmi said that the Congress party is responsible for the mob lynching incidents in different parts of the country.

''If a high-level investigation is conducted, it will be cleared,'' the top cleric said adding that Congress party should be questioned for mob lynching cases reported during its rule. .

Meanwhile, referring to incidents of mob lynching and those of being forcefully made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has said ''the people are living in fear today.''

Speaking to ANI, the former union minister said, "Those residing in Delhi are not living in fear but those living in outskirts are living in fear because of the atmosphere prevailing in the country."

Khurshid`s comment came after it was reported that three madrasa students were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

It may also be recalled that the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission had recently expressed concerns over rising incidents of mob lynching in the country and suggested various measures to curb the menace.

The state law commission submitted a detailed report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which it recommended life imprisonment along with a heavy fine for those convicted in mob lynching cases.

State law panel chairman Justice AN Mittal, in his report to the Chief Minister, called for the need to make a strong law to deal with it.

''Mob lynching incidents are increasing in the country. The Commission did a study on it and submitted a report to CM suggesting as to how to stop such incidents from happening & not only punishing the culprits,'' Mittal said.

While calling for a strong law to deal with mob lynching cases, Mittal said, ''If the victim gets killed in the incident then life imprisonment along with a heavy fine has been recommended in the report.''

The state law commission submitted a draft bill to the chief minister's office on Wednesday suggesting various measures to combat the mob lynching incidents.

In 2017, a middle-aged Muslim man Pehlu Khan was allegedly lynched for transporting cattle illegally in Rajasthan's Alwar. 55-year-old Khan, a native of Nuh in Haryana, was allegedly beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, accusing him of smuggling cattle.

He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3.

More recently, another man from the community, Tabrez Ansari, was brutally thrashed on suspicion of stealing a bike in Jharkhand. Ansari was mercilessly beaten by a group of people last month and was allegedly forced to shout "Jai Sri Ram".

Ansari died due to brain haemorrhage, according to the post-mortem report.