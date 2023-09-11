trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660946
NewsIndia
CHHATTISGARH ASSEMBLY POLLS

Congress Sets Up Core Committee, Poll Panels For Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls

Kumari Selja has been appointed as the Core Committee's convener, while Charan Dass Mahant has been appointed as the Election Campaign Committee's chairwoman.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 05:15 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Congress Sets Up Core Committee, Poll Panels For Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday constituted election committees for Chhattisgarh assembly polls, with Kumari Selja appointed convener of the Core Committee and Charan Dass Mahant chairperson of the Election Campaign Committee. Other members of the seven-member Core Committee are Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, President of Chhattisgarh Congress Deepak Baij, Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Shiv Kumar Sahariya.

“Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of the committees for ensuing assembly elections in Chhattisgarh with immediate effect,” an official communication from the party said.


The 74-member Election Campaign Committee will have Chief Minister Baghel, his deputy Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Ravinder Chaubey, Mohd Akbar, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Kawaki Lakhma, Premsai Singh Tekam, and Anila Bhendiya.

Chhattisgarh ministers Mohan Markam and Umesh Patel, besides Rajya Sabha members Rajeev Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan, Phulo Devi Netam, and K T S Tulsi are also part of the Committee.

The party also set up a 15-member Communications Committee with Ravindra Choubey as its chairperson and Rajesh Tiwari and Vinod Verma as its conveners while Sushil Anand Shukla will be its coordinator.

The party also set up a 25-member Protocol Committee with Amarjeet Bhagat as its chairperson, Shiv Singh Thakur as its convener, and Ajay Sahu as coordinator. Chhattisgarh assembly elections are slated later this year with the ruling Congress seeking to retain power for the second time in a row.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train