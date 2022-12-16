Congress to hold concert in Jaipur to celebrate 100 days of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress marked the 100th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra after travelling over 2,600 kilometres today. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders and workers, resumed the yatra from Meena High Court in Dausa, Rajasthan around 6 AM today. Rahul Gandhi will attend a live concert after a press conference at the Congress office in Jaipur at around 4 p.m. Congress has scheduled a concert in Jaipur on Friday, with a live performance at the Albert Hall at around 7 p.m., to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Wednesday from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot stated on Tuesday that the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is a drive to unite the people of the country, not a political yatra. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader who is conducting the Bharat Jodo Yatra, walks 30 kilometres every day. People admire him and want to connect with him.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Dausa, Rajasthan, as it completes 100 days. pic.twitter.com/F9lsttV0F9 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

The yatra kicked off from Kanyakumari on September 7. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. After covering Rajasthan, the yatra will enter Haryana on December 21. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.