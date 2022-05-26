New Delhi: As the Narendra Modi government will complete its eight years at the Centre, Congress party is all set to release a "report card" on the BJP-led NDA government's performance. Congress General Secretaries Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala will hold a press conference to present the report card in this context, said an ANI report.

It may be noted that the ruling party has planned to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 at a grand level across the country the achievements of the Modi government by holding various events.

The Communication Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has prepared a report card highlighting the failures and performance of the Modi government on various fronts like economy, foreign policy, communal harmony and inflation, said ANI report citing the party sources.

"Unemployment is high and has broken record of 45 years while inflation is rising especially of essential commodities, petrol-diesel prices are historic high and Rupee against Dollar is historic low, the foreign reserve is also dipping so the country is suffering from the economic crisis," ANI quoted the sources as saying.

On the national security issues, Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is a major concern on which Central government is lacking and hasn`t taken on China in a manner it should be dealt with, according to the report.

Further, it will also be highlighting concerns over communal harmony and the state of polarisation in the country as several parts of various states have seen unrest on this front in the recent months. COVID-19 management will also be a part of Congress`s report card.

The report card will elaborate on all the above issues along with other factors highlighting the failures of the Central government.