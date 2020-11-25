Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passed away: Netizens mourn a cry on Twitter

Gurgaon: Congress veteran leader Ahmed Patel passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday (November 25). He had been hospitalised in Medanta Hospital since his health condition worsen with COVID infection. Faisal Patel, his son tweeted his demise at 4 am.

Ahmed Patel who worked as a treasurer of Congress Party was tested positive for COVID on October 1. He had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on November 15. He died on November 25 03.30 am.

A user called the demise of the leader as 'sad' and tweeted his condolence.

Sad to hear sudden demise of senior leader of Congress & MP (Rajyasabha) @ahmedpatel

My heartful condolences to him and God give more stregnth to his family . pic.twitter.com/t6PnyDbLDk — Pramod Jadhav (@pramodjadhavadv) November 25, 2020

Netizens tweteed condolences for Ahmed Patel's family.

Saddened to hear that Senior leader Shri Ahmed Patel is no more. My prayers are with his family at this hour grief. May Allah have mercy on him!#AhmedPatel pic.twitter.com/yROQSePhFJ — Muhammad (@Mohd_793) November 25, 2020

While one user compared Ahmed Patel with Chanakya.

A humble leader with the acumen of Chanakya & a deep understanding of the political system

..@ahmedpatel an asset to @INCIndia & has left an vaccum. Prayers for strength to the family & may he RIP pic.twitter.com/raaBAwHUQj — Mohammed Zabi Ulla (@Mohamme64877308) November 25, 2020

People across India are paying their condolences on Twitter to veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel.