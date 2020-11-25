हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ahmed Patel

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passed away: Netizens mourn a cry on Twitter

Congress senior leader Ahmed Patel passed away on Wednesday (November 25) at 03.30 am. 

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passed away: Netizens mourn a cry on Twitter

Gurgaon:  Congress veteran leader Ahmed Patel passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday (November 25). He had been hospitalised in Medanta Hospital since his health condition worsen with COVID infection. Faisal Patel, his son tweeted his demise at 4 am.

Ahmed Patel who worked as a treasurer of Congress Party was tested positive for COVID on October 1. He had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on November 15. He died on November 25 03.30 am. 

A user called the demise of the leader as 'sad' and tweeted his condolence.

Netizens tweteed condolences for Ahmed Patel's family.

While one user compared Ahmed Patel with Chanakya.

People across India are paying their condolences on Twitter to veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

