New Delhi: Targeting Supriya Shrinate over her purported "objectionable post" on party candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday warned that it will take legal action against the Congress leader. Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and LoP Jairam Thakur further stated that the Congress party will pay heavily for insulting women. "...BJP is working towards taking legal action in this matter. It has become the Congress' habit to insult women- 'Matru Shakti'. The whole of Mandi and Himachal Pradesh is angry. Congress will have to pay for this," Thakur was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH | On Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's objectionable post on BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, LoP Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur says, "...BJP is working towards taking legal action in this matter. It has become the Congress' habit to insult women-… pic.twitter.com/UpEja0IHrY — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

It may be noted that facing the BJP's ire, Shrinate has clarified that some parody accounts on social media have made the concerned post and she has also reported the matter to X.

Earlier, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that the comments made by Shrinate were despicable. "The comments by Supriya Shrinate on Kangana Team are despicable! Should be immediately sacked. Will Priyanka Gandhi speak up? Will Kharge ji sack her! Where is the "Hathras" lobby now? First they justified Sandeshkhali, then Lal Singh getting a ticket from Congress and now this," he posted on X.

He later said Supriya Shrinate has made "disgusting comment and poster on Kangana Ranaut who has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi".

"These are the people who talk about mohabbat, but sometimes they abuse the Prime Minister, they abuse the Prime Minister's late mother. They make all kinds of derogatory comments about Shakti, they want to eliminate Sanatana. First, they attacked Shakti, and now Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi is attacking Yuva Shakti and now they have attacked Nari Shakti. Spokesperson of Congress, Supriya Shrinate has made disgusting comment and poster on Kangana Ranutji who has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi," he said.

"From Sanatana Shakti to Desh Shakti to Sanya Shakti to Yuva to Nari Shakti, abusing all of them just because they are not able to counter the BJP," he added.

Amit Malviya, who is in charge of BJP's national information and technology department, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should take stern action against Shrinate.

"Congress's Supriya Shrinate makes an obnoxious comment on Kangana Ranaut in an Insta post. It is so disgusting that one can't help, but ask - how does Congress collect so much filth in one place? If Kharge has any say in the party, he must sack her immediately or else resign," Malviya, who is BJP IT cell head, posted on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shazia Ilmi said that despite Shrinate's denial and claim that her account had been hacked, derogatory remarks are frequently observed on Congress' social media platforms.

In a video posted by her, Shazia questioned why the Congress leadership has not taken action to suspend Supriya Shrinate despite the allegations.

"Even though Supriya Shrinate is denying the allegations saying her account had been hacked, if we look at the social media handles of Congress, they make all sorts of derogatory remarks, post deep fake videos and share objectionable posts. Why are Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi quiet about it? Why have they not suspended Supriya Shrinate from the party?" she said.

Coming out hard on Congress leader Supriya Shrinate over her purported post on Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP leader Shaina NC has said that it's time we fight stereotypes. She further asked, "Why can't a woman who comes from the film fraternity or the fashion fraternity or any other profession join active public life?"

"It's time we fight stereotypes. Why can't a woman who comes from the film fraternity or the fashion fraternity or any other profession join active public life? It is with the sentiment of wanting to do something good for your country that Kangana Ranaut has chosen to join the BJP, and it is an apology of a situation in which you have a woman leader from another party trying to stereotype and talk about her body parts," she said in a video posted by her.

NCW Seeks Action Against Supriya Shrinate

The National Commission for Women has registered a complaint against Supriya Shrinate with the Election Commissioner over her "objectionable post" on Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Kangana Ranaut. In a post on X, the NCW informed that such an act by the Congress leader is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women.

"The National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about Kangana Ranaut on social media. Such behaviour is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. Rekha Sharma (Chairperson of NCW) has sent a letter to the Election Commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women," it said.

Supriya Shrinate Issues Clarification

However, Supriya Shrinate has clarified that some parody accounts on social media have made this "objectionable post", and she has reported the same on X. "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said.

"I came to know that my name is being misused on Twitter and a parody account is being operated, named Supriya parody. They made this objectionable post. Someone copied it from there and posted it on my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I am trying to know who has done this from those who have access. I have also reported this parody," Shrinate added.

Supriya also pointed out that it is not the first time that someone has made these kinds of comments from her account. "This has not happened for the first time. Many confusing comments have been made in my name in the past also. I will close this account also. But I want to say clearly that I am against personal comments. I believe in fighting the battle of ideology, but I cannot use objectionable words against women," she said.

Rashid Alvi Demands Probe

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has said that if Supriya Shrinate is saying that her account was hacked and someone else has made the comment on Kangana Ranaut, then the government should probe the matter to identify the real perpetrator.

"It is very unfortunate to make such comments about any woman. If Supriya is saying that her account was hacked, then the government should do some investigation. Action should be taken against whoever made this comment," Alvi said."The Government of India is with BJP and it can easily find out whose action this is," he added.