Congress Workers Protest At Party HQ After Tickets Given To Rajasthan Minister Zahida Khan

The angry party workers accused Khan of harassing the party workers by the alleged aides of the state minister in her assembly constituency of Kama in Rajasthan. 

Last Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 04:27 PM IST|Source: IANS
Congress Workers Protest At Party HQ After Tickets Given To Rajasthan Minister Zahida Khan Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Dramatic scenes erupted at the Congress party headquarters in the national capital on Saturday after many party supporters raised slogans against the state minister Zahida Khan. Khan had arrived at the party headquarters on Saturday afternoon. The party workers started raising slogans against her when she went to meet senior party leader Jitendra Singh.

The angry party workers accused Khan of harassing the party workers by the alleged aides of the state minister in her assembly constituency of Kama in Rajasthan. The party workers also alleged that the minister be replaced with some other candidate in the state assembly polls.

The protest comes ahead of the party’s Screening Committee meeting scheduled on Saturday in the national capital at the party’s war room at 15 GRG.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is all set to hold the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on October 17 to finalise the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Elections for the 200 member assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

