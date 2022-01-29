हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab assembly elections 2022

Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East for Punjab Polls 2022

Congress&#039;s Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East for Punjab Polls 2022

New Delhi: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday (January 29) filed his nomination for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections. Sidhu will contest elections from the Amritsar East seat.

Images released by news agency ANI shows, Sidhu, submitting his nominations papers along with his supporters at the election commission office.

Sidhu announced his plans to file a nomination today in a tweet. "Will file my nomination paper`s tomorrow at 11.15," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the Amritsar East seat. Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him.

Majithia, however, filed his nomination for the Punjab Polls on Friday.

The cricketer–turned–politician, who is also a probable CM face in Punjab from the Congress party, recently landed in a soup after her sister accused Sidhu of abandoning his old mother unattended.

Days ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, a woman, Suman Toor, who says she is Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu`s sister described her brother, Sidhu as a `cruel person` and alleged that he had deserted their old mother after their father`s death.

Toor, who is based in the United States alleged, "Sidhu abandoned our old mother after the death of our father in 1986 and she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989.

Meanwhile, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Singh’s wife rebuffed the allegations and said that the family doesn’t know the woman in question.

I don`t know her. Sidhu`s father had two daughters with his first wife. I don`t know them," says Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

However, Punjab, which is shaping out to be a tough battle between AAP, Congress and SAD, will go into the polls in a single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

