Connectivity projects should 'respect' sovereignty: Jaishankar on China's Belt and Road Initiative

New Delhi: Connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, in an apparent reference to China's controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Jaishankar made the remark at a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) hosted by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. In his address at the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting, Jaishankar also asserted that "fair market access" is the only way to move forward, and said Chabahar port and the International North South Transport Corridor could become "enablers" for better connectivity in the SCO region.

According to a joint communique issued at the end of the meeting, India was not among the SCO-member countries that supported the BRI. It said Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their support for China's BRI and to work jointly to implement the project.

In his remarks, Jaishankar also said India intends to foster greater cooperation with the SCO member states in countering the global food crisis. The food security challenge has erupted following the Ukraine conflict.

On economic engagement, Jaishankar said India's total trade with the SCO member states is only USD 141 billion, and that there is a potential to increase it manifold, noting that "fair market access is to our mutual benefit and the only way to move forward."

There have been some concerns in India over China not giving access to Indian traders to certain sectors of the Chinese market.

While underlining the need for better connectivity in the SCO region, Jaishankar said it should be built around the centrality of "interests of Central Asian states".

"Represented India at the meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government which has just concluded. Underlined that we need better connectivity in the SCO region built on the centrality of interests of Central Asian states," he tweeted.

The external affairs minister said better connectivity will unlock the economic potential of the region in which Chabahar port and the International North South Transport Corridor could become enablers.

"Connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States and respect international law," he added.

India has been severely critical of the BRI as the USD 50 billion project includes the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Jaishankar also underlined the potential of Chabahar port for the economic future of the SCO region.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties.

At a connectivity conference in Tashkent in July last year, Jaishankar projected Iran's Chabahar Port as a key regional transit hub including Afghanistan.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. India has been supporting the project.

"Highlighted that in 2023, the UN International Year of Millets, India intends to foster greater cooperation with SCO Member States on countering the food crisis," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Appreciate condolences expressed at the loss of lives in the Morbi tragedy. Look forward to India's ongoing chairship of the SCO," he said in another tweet.

The CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the bloc and to approve its annual budget.

On BRI, the joint declaration said the heads of delegations emphasised the SCO member states' position in favour of encouraging regional economic cooperation in various forms, promoting the creation of favourable conditions for trade and investment in order to gradually implement the free movement of goods, capital, services and technologies.

"Reaffirming their support for China's 'Belt and Road Initiative' initiative, the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan and Republic of Uzbekistan noted the ongoing work to jointly implement this project, including efforts to link the construction of the Eurasian Economic Union and BRI," it added.

In his address, Jaishankar highlighted India's strong cultural and historical connect with the SCO region and reiterated the country's firm commitment towards deepening multilateral cooperation in the areas of food and energy security, climate change, trade and culture.

He also spoke about the launch of the global Mission 'LIFE' (Lifestyle for Environment) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, and its relevance to ensuring food and energy security.

Jaishankar drew attention to India's commitment in fighting the challenge of climate change and also achievements made in this direction.

He also emphasised India's strong recovery on the economic front after the pandemic.

The external affairs ministry said Jaishankar also expressed interest in expanding India-SCO trade on the basis of fair market access.