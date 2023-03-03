Conrad Sangma Resigns, Stakes Claim To Form New Govt In Meghalaya With BJP

Shillong: Conrad Sangma, the leader of the National People`s Party (NPP) and the incumbent Chief Minister of Meghalaya, submitted his resignation letter to the Governor on Friday and also staked a claim to form the new government in the state.



Taking to Twitter, Sangma said: "Submitted the letter of resignation as Chief Minister of Meghalaya to Hon`ble Governor, Sh. Shri Phagu Chauhan Ji, also staking a claim to form the new government."



BJP MLAs accompanied the NPP chief to the Governor`s House in the state capital of Shillong. On Thursday, BJP state president in Meghalaya Ernest Mawrie had sent the letter of support to the NPP for the formation of the government to Sangma.



The letter stated: "In inviting a reference to the above-mentioned subject, I am to apprise you that as per directions from the National President, Bharatiya Janata Party, J.P. Nadda hereby formally communicates with you and submits `A leet of Support` for the institution of the new government as an outcome of the results of the just concluded Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election 2023."



In response, the NPP chief thanked the BJP for "extending your support to our party to form the government". We will continue to work together to serve Meghalaya and its people," he said in a tweet late Thursday night.



In the February 27 Assembly elections, the NPP won 26 seats, while the BJP got two. Another coalition partner in the NPP-led previous government United Democratic Party bagged 11 seats.