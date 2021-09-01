Cooking gas gets costlier by Rs 25 from today, one 14.2 kg LPG cylinder to cost Rs 884.50 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a development that is likely to impact millions of households in India, the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from Wednesday (September 1, 2021).

The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has also been raised by Rs 75/cylinder by the big oil marketing PSUs.

Accordingly, one fully filled 14.2 kg non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder will now cost Rs 884.50 in the national capital. With this, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder in Kolkata will cost Rs 911.

The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from August 17. Earlier on July 1st, the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25.50.

As reported by ANI, the LPG prices have doubled in the last seven years. An LPG refill which cost Rs 410.50 per cylinder on March 1, 2014, now costs Rs 859.50, which is more than double.

Currently, the government provides 12 subsidised LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms to a household every year. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month.

LPG prices in the country are determined by prevailing crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Cooking gas rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes. Usually, the prices of the non-subsidised LPG cylinders are revised on a monthly basis and any changes are implemented on the first day of each month.

The hike in the LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel rates are at record highs across the country. Petrol prices have already crossed the RS 100 mark in the country.

As per the IOCL website, the non-subsidised prices of Indane in the metro cities from August 17, 2021, for 14.2 kg cylinder are as follows:

1) Delhi - Rs 859.50

2) Kolkata - Rs 886.50

3) Mumbai - Rs 859.50

4) Chennai - Rs 875.50

With the hike of Rs 25, the price of domestic LPG cylinder will also rise across different cities.

