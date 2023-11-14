New Delhi: A sub-inspector was crushed to death by a sand-laden tractor in a shocking incident in Jamui, Bihar. Sources said that the sub-inspector and his fellow policeman had gone to the spot after getting a tip-off about illegal sand mining. There they spotted a tractor carrying sand and attempted to stop it. But the tractor driver did not heed their signal and mowed down the sub-inspector with the tractor. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Another policeman was also wounded. The horrific incident took place near Ropawel in the jurisdiction of Garehi police station. The sand mafia brutally murdered the deputy station head who was on patrol duty by running him over with a tractor. A home guard jawan Rajesh Kumar Sah also sustained serious injuries. The slain sub-inspector was Prabhat Ranjan, an SI of the 2018 batch.

The district SP, Shourya Suman, rushed to the district hospital. Initial information revealed that the police team had set out for patrol around seven in the morning.