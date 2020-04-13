Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi deploys Japanese machines to sanitise high-risk, containment zones

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a massive sanitisation drive across the city and Japanese machines are being used for this purpose.

These machines will be used in containment zones, declared as ''Red Zones'', and the high-risk zones, declared as ''Orange Zones''. These Japanese machines can sanitise at least 20,000 square metre of area in an hour.

Sources told Zee Media that a private company has given 10 Japanese machines to Delhi goverment for sanitisation drive. Besides these machines, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) machines are also being used for sanitisation purpose. The DJB machines are fitted with 53-feet-long arm, which are flexible, and can be used to sanitise narrow lanes too.

"We have seen a considerable rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the last few days. We are taking all measures possible to control the crisis. I am sure that our strategy to control the crisis will be successful," CM Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The Delhi chief minister also talked about the success of the containment zone in Dilshad Garden, where a woman had infected eight people, including a doctor, but no new case was found for the last 10 days in the area.

"We sealed the whole area and implemented Operation SHIELD. We ensured a regular supply of essential items to the people as well as proper sanitisation of the area. Because of these measures, no new COVID-19 positive cases have been found in that area," Kejriwal noted.

Kejriwal added that the Delhi government is sealing all those areas where COVID-19 cases are found and 43 locations have been made containment zones so far in the national capital.

Kejriwal admitted that sealing is causing trouble for the people, "but I want to assure the people that we will do whatever we can to ease their difficulties. We have to take these measures to ensure all our people are safe and secure and protected from the virus."

Notably, Delhi has 1,154 positive cases of coronavirus, including 24 deaths till Sunday (April 12).