Coronavirus COVID-19: Limited business activities to resume in green zones from April 20, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (April 19) said that the state will begin limited business activities in green coronavirus COVID-19 zones from Monday (April 20), stressing that the activities will be allowed under strict guidelines.

Thackeray noted that Mumbai and Pune, which have registered maximum coronavirus cases and are in Red Zone, will continue to remain under lockdown till the situation improves. The Maharashtra chief minister, however, expressed relief that there are several districts in the state that are coronavirus free.

"Tomorrow onwards we're starting some financial activities. As we don't run our economy now, we'll be in financial crisis after we come out of Corona crisis. We're starting some business activities in a limited way. Fortunately, several of our dists have zero positive case," he said.

Referring to the migrant labourers crisis in Maharashtra, Thackeray said, "We're in talks with the centre. I'm confident that a solution will come out in the coming days. Don't worry. We're gradually starting work in Maharashtra. If it's possible you can come back to work,you'll continue with your livelihood."

The Shiv Sena chief assured the migrant labourers that state government will take all the labourers to their homes after the end of coronavirus crisis. "I believe that when you go back to your homes, you should go back happily and not out of fear," CM Thackeray said.

Thackeray also said that over 66,000 tests have been done in the state so far, out of which 95% have turned out to be negative. "Around 3600 are positive, 300-350 of these have recovered and have been discharged. 75% are either mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic. 52 patients are serious. We are looking at saving their lives," he noted.

Notably, Maharashtra is the worst-hit Indian state from coronavirus with 3,648 confirmed cases, including 2,268 in Mumbai.