Coronavirus India

Coronavirus COVID-19: Spitting in public places in Kolkata might invite arrest by police

In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 in West Bengal's capital city of Kolkata, state police have formulated guidelines to prevent people from spitting at public places.

According to sources in the Kolkata Police, a person who is caught spitting might invite arrest with a case being registered against him and can be charged a fine between Rs.2,000-Rs.5,000 as per the West Bengal Prohibition of Smoking & Spitting & Protection of Health of Non-Smokers & Minors Act.

Sources told Zee Media that top brass of Kolkata Police have asked the field officers to prosecute those who are caught spitting in place of public work or use as per the West Bengal Prohibition of Smoking & Spitting & Protection of Health of Non-Smokers & Minors Act.

“This Act allows a person to be prosecuted who spits in place of public work or use like - auditoriums, hospital buildings, health institutions, educational institutions, libraries, court buildings, public offices and public conveyances including Railways,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police.

He further added, “In case of a person is caught spitting in thoroughfares or open maidan, he will be prosecuted under the Calcutta Police Act or the Disaster Management Act.”

Kolkata Police on Wednesday registered the first case under the West Bengal Prohibition of Smoking & Spitting & Protection of Health of Non-Smokers & Minors Act in the lockdown period.

A 55-year-old Kumar Gourisaria was prosecuted by New Alipore Police Station on Wednesday for spitting in public place.

