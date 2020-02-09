Coronavirus scare: DGCA directs no entry of foreigners who visited China after Jan 15

New Delhi: As the deadly Coronavirus claimed lives of at least 811 persons, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Saturday that foreigners who went to China on or before January 15 will not be allowed to enter India.

The DGCA issued a circular to airlines reiterating that all visas issued to Chinese nationals before February 5 have been suspended. It, however, clarified that these visa restrictions do not apply to members of the aircrew, who may be Chinese nationals or other foreign nationalities coming from China."

According to DGCA order, foreigners travelling to China on or after January 15, 2020, are not allowed to enter India through any flight, land or port, including the Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar borders.

Among Indian airlines, IndiGo and Air India have suspended all of their flights between the two countries. SpiceJet continues to fly on Delhi-Hong Kong route.

On February 1 and 2, Air India conducted two special flights to Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak, evacuating 647 Indians and seven Maldivians. So far, only three Indians have come under the influence of Coronavirus.