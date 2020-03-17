हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus: Traffic cops asked not to use breath analysers

The highway police, too, have been asked to suspend use of breath analysers on motorists.

Coronavirus: Traffic cops asked not to use breath analysers
File photo

Mumbai: In view of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) has asked police personnel not to use breath analysers in order to safeguard themselves from the potential threat of getting infected.

According to officials, an order in this regard has been issued to all 10 police commissioners of the state, including those of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Aurangabad.

The order on the use of breath analysers deployed to check drunken driving has been issued by ADG (Traffic) Vinay Kargaonkar, they said.

The highway police, too, have been asked to suspend use of breath analysers on motorists, the officials said.

The order seeks to prevent traffic police personnel from getting infected by the disease, they said.

