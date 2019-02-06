हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Preadesh

Court convicts 7 for killing 2 youths that led to Muzaffarnagar 2013 riots

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on February 8.

Representational image

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A local court on Wednesday convicted seven persons, accused of killing two people in Kawal village in an attack which is believed to have triggered the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Himanshu Bhatnagar held all seven men- Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Janangir, Afzal and Iqbal-guilty of killing Gaurav and Sachin on August 27, 2013, and rioting.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on February 8.

Ravindra, the father of deceased Sachin, said: "The court today has convicted all the seven accused. We were fighting for justice for the past five years. The court will pronounce the punishment on February 8. Whatever the court decides, it will be welcomed."

However, Nasim Ahmad, father of the two accused, said that they will go to the High Court.

"We have full confidence in the court. The district administration and police have dragged my sons in a fake case. We will go to the High Court," the father said.

The clashes that took place in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and leaving more than 50,000 displaced.

The riots reportedly took place over a minor altercation between Hindu and Muslim youths at Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar district.

Described as the "the worst violence in Uttar Pradesh in recent history," the 2013 riots saw the Indian Army deployed in the state for the first time in 20 years.

Uttar PreadeshMuzaffarnagar riotsMuzzaffarnagar riots accusedcourt Muzaffarnagar riots
