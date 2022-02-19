हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
covaxin

Covaxin to be evaluated as Covid-19 vaccine candidate in US: Bharat Biotech

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hold on the Ocugen, Inc Investigational New Drug application (IND) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the United States. 

Covaxin to be evaluated as Covid-19 vaccine candidate in US: Bharat Biotech
Image credit: ANI

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Saturday (February 19) said its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will be evaluated as a vaccine candidate for the disease in the United States.

"Ocugen, Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hold on the Company`s Investigational New Drug application (IND) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the United States. Ocugen, Inc is co-developing Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in USA and Canada," read Bharat Biotech`s statement.

Earlier the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had informed that Covaxin has been granted approval for emergency use in 13 countries as of January 31, 2022. 
 

Tags:
covaxinCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccinesUS
