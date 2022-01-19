36% Indians have over five contacts who have tested Covid-19 positive in last 30 days, finds survey

New Delhi: The daily number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise in India with the country reporting 2,82,970 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Wednesday (January 19, 2022) witnessed 44,889 more coronavirus cases than Tuesday and the daily positivity rate currently stands at 15.13%. With this, the number of active cases across the country has increased to 18,31,000.

Amid a sudden spike in daily cases, a new survey has found that 77% of Indians have one or more contacts who have tested positive in the last 30 days.

LocalCircles, one of India's leading Community Social Media platforms, conducted a survey that received more than 18,500 responses from citizens across 312 districts of the country. It was done to understand how the Covid-19 situation has changed in India since December 10 last year,

77% Indians have one or more contacts who have tested Covid-19 positive

The first question in the survey asked citizens, "How many individuals do you have in your close social network (family, friends, neighbours, colleagues) that tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 30 days?"

In response, 23% of citizens said they have "no one" who has tested positive in the last 30 days, 17% said they know "more than 10 individuals", 19% answered "6-10", 17% said "3-5", while 24% said they know "1 or 2" individuals.

On an aggregate basis, 77% of citizens now have 1 or more people in their close social network who have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 30 days. This question in the survey had received 9,153 responses.

Covid-19 prevalence in close networks has rapidly risen

A similar question when asked to citizens on January 3 had found out that 26% had one or more people in their close social network who had tested positive in the last 30 days. This percentage, however, has increased to 50% in the January 10 survey and is now at 77%, indicating that the spread prevalence of the virus in close networks has rapidly risen in the last two weeks.

36% Indians have over 5 or more contacts impacted by Covid-19

Breaking down the poll, the percentage of citizens who know over five individuals in their close network testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 30 days have shot up from nil on January 3, 23% on January 10 to 36% on January 17.

Further, the percentage of citizens saying they don’t have anyone in their close social network who tested positive in the last 30 days continues to decrease from 69% on January 3, 48% on January 10 to 23% on January 17 during the period.

41% Indians have 1 or more contacts who didn't undergo Covid-19 test despite symptoms

Another question that was asked in the survey was "How many individuals in your close social network that in the last 30 days despite having Covid-19 symptoms did not get a RT-PCR test done and instead went into self-treatment/quarantine at home?"

In response, 39% of citizens said they have "no one in the last 30 days". There were, however, 18% who said they know "more than 10", 10% know "6-10", 5% answered "3-5", and 8% know "1-2" individuals.

On an aggregate basis, 41% of citizens surveyed say they have 1 or more individuals in their close social network who despite having symptoms in the last 30 days did not get a test done and went into self-treatment or quarantine at home. This question in the survey had received 9,523 responses.

Live TV