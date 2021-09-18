COVID-19: Ahmedabad bans unvaccinated adults from using civic facilities like public transport, gyms

New Delhi: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat on Friday (September 17) issued an order making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for entering public transport or civic buildings, a senior official said.

The decision will come into effect from September 20. AMC Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said people who have not taken even a single dose of anti-COVID jab will be barred from entry into vehicles of the civic transport service, the Bus Rapid Transit System as well as Kankaria lakefront, Sabarmati riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums, sports complex etc, PTI reported.

"Entry will be allowed ONLY for persons having ONE or BOTH doses (if eligible) of vaccine for availing various municipal services. Vaccine certificate shall be checked at entry point of such facilities. To be effective from 20 September, Monday,” Kumar added.

The drastic step has been adopted to tackle vaccine hesitancy among people and boost inoculation drive, officials clarified.

Meanwhile, in a mega vaccination drive organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on Friday, Gujarat vaccinated over 22.15 lakh eligible citizens, with Surat administering the highest number of 2.77 lakh doses. Ahmedabad administered 2,31,639 doses, followed by Vadodara with 1,22,986 and Rajkot with 1,05,829 jabs. Besides, India achieved the highest record of 2.5 crore vaccinations on a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

In terms of COVID-19 cases, 25 people tested positive in Gujarat, taking the caseload to 8,25,702, an official said on Friday. With no fresh fatality, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082.

(With agency inputs)

