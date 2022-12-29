Covid-19 BF.7 Scare: Planning New Year holiday? Don't forget to Wear Mask in THESE states, OTHERWISE...

Covid-19 BF.7 Scare: Amid the fresh scare of Covid-19 cases in India, many states have ramped up surveillance and testing for curbing the spread of coronavirus. Many states have made masks mandatory for selected places and some are even working on implementing fines in case the cases shoot up and the advisory-guidelines are not followed. Since the new year is around the corner, many of you must have planned holiday trips to some other states. Before you embark on your holiday journey, you should be aware of new rules related to masking and covid safety so that you don't face any problems. Indian Medical Association has already issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. If you are visiting a place where masking is mandatory, keep in mind that you won't be allowed without masks.

Masks Mandatory in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has made masks mandatory in several places including some airports, restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges. "Ahead of New Year celebrations, there will be a huge crowd in pubs and restaurants. Therefore the Covid protocols have to be followed strictly," said Health Minister of Karnataka K. Sudhakar. Wearing masks have been made mandatory for visitors and passengers at Karnataka's Kalaburagi Airport premises as well. "Wearing a mask has been made mandatory at the Kalaburagi Airport. No one without a mask will be allowed to enter the airport premises," Chilaka Mahesh, Director of Kalaburagi Airport said. Karnataka has also made N95 masks compulsory in movie theatres. Pubs will be allowed to open till 1 am during New Year celebrations in the state.

Also Read: Argentine Tourist, who visited Taj Mahal, goes missing after Covid positive test report

Tamil Nadu Govt asks for masking in crowded places

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had urged people to wear masks in crowded places, saying Covid protocol had never been relaxed in the state. While the state has so far not announced any official statement making masks compulsory, if you are visiting any crowded market, temple or tourist spot, be mindful to wear masks otherwise you may face difficulty in getting access to the place. "Wearing a mask, and hand hygiene are already covered under COVID-19 protocols. We have not announced any kind of relaxation. All the COVID-19 standard operating procedures still remain. It is safe to wear a mask in crowded places like malls, and air-conditioned environments," he said. Tamil Nadu has already reported the BF.5 variant of Omicron and the present BF.7 variant reported overseas is a sub-variant of the virus, he said.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has urged devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple to wear masks. Those without masks won't be allowed inside the temple.

In somewhat similar developments, the Nainital High Court on Monday issued a notification that it will be possible to enter the courtroom only by wearing a mask. On the other hand, the Uttarakhand government made masks mandatory in private as well as government schools. Uttarakhand Director General of Education Bansidhar Tiwari said, "Students, teachers and other employees of private and government schools will have to come wearing masks and use sanitiser-thermal screening."

(With agency inputs)