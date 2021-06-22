हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech submits Covaxin's Phase III trial data to DCGI, say Govt sources

New Delhi: The Hyderabad-based COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing company Bharat Biotech has submitted data from the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the weekend, according to government sources.

"We have received the data from the phase III trials," a senior government official confirmed.

Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin is one of the three coronavirus vaccines which are currently being used in India. 

The phase III data of its vaccine have been questioned various times and that is what makes the data crucial which will ascertain the efficacy of the vaccine.

The company has developed the vaccine in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).In a press briefing a few days ago by the Union Health Ministry, Dr V K Paul, who is a member (Health) Niti Aayog and also the head of the COVID task force of the country, said that the company would be submitting the data within seven to eight days. 

ALSO READ | 'Not scientifically designed': Bharat Biotech rejects study that claimed Covaxin less effective than Covishield
 

