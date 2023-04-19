Covid-19 Cases Surge As India Reports 10,542 New Infections

New Delhi: India reported an increase with 10,542 new infections on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated, following six days of a nationwide falling trend of Covid cases. From April 14 to April 18, the country had a downward trend, with 11,109 and 7,633 instances registered, respectively. On April 17, India reported 9,111, 10,093 on April 16, and 10,753 on April 15.

Total Covid-19 active cases in the country

The number of active cases in the country has risen to 63,562 from 61,233 yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, 8,175 Covid patients recovered, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 4,42,50,649. The recovery rate is at 98.67 percent. The daily case positivity rate rose from 3.62 percent on Tuesday to 4.39 percent today, while the weekly positivity rate rose from 5.04 percent yesterday to 5.14 percent today.

A total of 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far."92.46 crore total Tests conducted so far; 2,40,014 tests conducted in the last 24 hours," the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial. Former director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria has said while the country was seeing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections, the situation isn`t one to induce panic."Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the country. But the majority of the infections are mild. The rate of hospitalization hasn`t gone up either. It`s not a panic-like situation yet," Guleria told ANI.

Covid cases in Delhi

Delhi logged 1,537 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 percent, according to data shared by the city government's health department. With the new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 20,25,781. Five fresh fatalities have pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 26,572, according to a bulletin issued by the health department. Of the latest fatalities, Covid was the primary cause of death in two cases, the bulletin said.

Omicron Sub-Variant XBB.1.16 Driving Covid Surge

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots